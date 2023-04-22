Man told Manchester police about prescription, addiction before dying in custody

Apr. 22—MANCHESTER — A man who died of drug withdrawal in Manchester police custody told police he had been taking drugs and an opioid addiction treatment before his arrest.

State Inspector General Robert J. Devlin, Jr. said in a report released Friday that Joseph Torrice Jr., 37, died in police custody in July as a result of cardiac arrest triggered by two days of withdrawal from street drugs and his suboxone prescription.

Devlin said police were notified that Torrice was prescribed suboxone and had taken drugs including heroin and fentanyl on the day of his arrest, though Torrice didn't tell hospital personnel about the prescription.

CELLBLOCK DEATH

PRISONER: Joseph Torrice Jr., 37

CAUSE OF DEATH: Cardiac arrest triggered by two days of withdrawal from street drugs and his suboxone prescription.

CONCLUSIONS: No criminal act or excessive use of force contributed to death. Inspector general recommends that police departments collect information from people they arrest on their prescribed opioid substitution medications and make reasonable accommodations to continue the treatment.

Devlin said the force used by the officers who arrested Torrice was reasonable and didn't contribute to his death. The investigation showed that no criminal act led to Torrice's death, he added.

Devlin said the Office of Inspector General would take no further action in the case. But he recommended that police departments collect information from people they arrest on their prescribed opioid substitution medications and make reasonable accommodations to continue the treatment.

The report describes the following events:

Manchester police arrested Torrice during an argument between him and a woman he lived with on the afternoon of Friday, July 8.

Officer Scott Latorra's body camera footage shows Torrice removing items from his car while Latorra tries to speak to him. Torrice puts the key in the car's ignition while Latorra tries to remove him from the car, but Torrice resists. Latorra removes Torrice from the car and holds him against it while waiting for backup.

Latorra later interviewed the woman Torrice lived with. She said he was looking for drugs in the car and their residence. The woman told police that Torrice was taking suboxone and that he used heroin earlier in the day. Torrice also told Latorra about his suboxone prescription while being driven away from the scene.

On the body camera of Officer Adam Marois, Torrice said he had used 10 bags of heroin and fentanyl about an hour before he was detained.

Devlin said police found folds in Torrice's vehicle that tested positive for suboxone, fentanyl, and heroin, and Torrice told emergency medical personnel he had used alcohol, heroin, and Xanax earlier in the day.

Torrice was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital and found to have a minor blunt head injury, post-traumatic amnesia, and a headache, with evidence of alcohol or drug intoxication.

Torrice complained of a mild headache and wrist pain, and hospital personnel found a small bump on the left side of his head.

The hospital record indicated that medications prescribed to Torrice were unknown, suggesting that he didn't report his suboxone prescription to hospital personnel.

After a CT scan of his head and an X-ray of his wrist, Torrice was diagnosed with a concussion and discharged back to police after roughly two hours in the hospital.

Torrice was held at the Manchester police station on the night of July 8, with officers monitoring him roughly every 30 minutes. A prisoner log indicates that officers made 107 checks on Torrice, including when they gave him food, during the two days he was held.

A video recording taken in Torrice's cell on Sunday, July 10, shows him rolling off the cot while under a blanket at 5:39 p.m., then lying still until an officer drags him out and checks his pulse at 5:50 p.m.

In his report, Devlin said Detective Andrew Young was working that night, with responsibilities that included monitoring the holding cells. Young checked a camera monitor around 5:47 p.m. and saw Torrice on the floor, noting that his legs didn't appear to be in a natural sleeping position.

Young went to Torrice's cell within a minute or so and found him unresponsive. Young reported that to his supervisor, who called for a medical response.

Officers checked the cell and found no contraband, such as narcotics.

Torrice was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital, arriving at 6:37 p.m., and was pronounced dead more than three days later, on the morning of Thursday, July 14. Neurologists determined that Torrice was brain dead as a result of a severe lack of oxygen, and he was taken off life support on July 18.

A medical examiner who performed an autopsy on July 19 believed that Torrice's withdrawal triggered the cardiac arrest that led to a lack of oxygen to his brain, ultimately causing his death.

