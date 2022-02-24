Man told police he was Donald Trump after killing dad outside Carmel home, docs say

Bound with an orange extension cord, her hands cuffed in front of her, Marcia Claerbout endured hours of abuse.

She was pushed down the stairs of her home in the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive in Carmel, threatened with a knife, beaten until her face was “black and blue” and had her feet repeatedly stomped, according to a probable cause affidavit for her son's arrest.

The beating that began about 9 a.m. Feb. 21 didn’t relent until her husband, David Claerbout, arrived home and interrupted the attack. He tried to intervene, but was stabbed to death outside his home.

The couple’s 40-year-old son, Christopher Claerbout, is charged with murder, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation, auto theft and two counts of theft, according to court records.

Homes in the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive in Carmel are pictured on Feb. 23, 2022.

Previous coverage: Son accused of killing father, beating mother in Carmel captured in southern Indiana

Marcia Claerbout heard her husband and son fighting outside the garage after David Claerbout arrived home.

She freed herself enough to get outside and screamed at her neighbors to call 911. By the time she got out, her husband was unconscious on the driveway, she told investigators.

Christopher Claerbout was ranting throughout the day and told Marcia Claerbout that she is not his mother and that he is Donald Trump, Marcia Claerbout told police.

Once police arrived, Marcia Claerbout told them her son stole her wallet and fled with her husband’s car. She was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the affidavit.

Investigators worked with OnStar to locate David Claerbout's Chevrolet Traverse, which was southbound on I-65 near Seymour, according to the affidavit.

OnStar disabled the vehicle and Christopher Claerbout fled into a wooded area. Officers with the Indiana State Police and the Clark County Sheriff‘s Office apprehended Christopher Claerbout using a police K9, according to affidavit.

Story continues

Police found a black knife in the center console of the Traverse,according to the affidavit.

He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail

.

Claerbout said he planned to arrest his mother for war crimes against the country and take her to Florida.

Investigators were granted warrants to search the Claerbout home and found Christopher Claerbout’s gold Cadillac parked in the garage. The vehicle has an Indiana personalized plate that says “Prodigy,” according to the affidavit.

Christopher Claerbout's court appointed attorney Stephen Ziliak was not immediately available for comment before publication of this story.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Carmel homicide: Suspect ranted conspiracies while holding mom captive