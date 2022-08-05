Man told police his wife killed herself; now he’s accused of her murder

A man told police his wife killed herself. Now, he’s under arrest, accused of her murder.

Police said they had some doubts about his story from the beginning.

They said things didn’t add up right away, and eventually they found more than enough evidence to charge him with murder.

Police said it began as a 911 call from a husband who claimed his wife was dead.

“The caller stated the wife shot herself,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police.

But less than 24 hours after investigating at an apartment complex, police put the husband in jail for her murder.

“Our GCPD and homicide unit investigate every incident every thoroughly,” said Winderweedle.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:15 at an apartment complex on Bethesda Church Road near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

But Gwinnett police said investigators had suspicions about 51-year-old Glenroy Roberts from the beginning.

“There was just some suspicious circumstances, he called in saying that she shot herself, they had just had an argument,” said Winderweedle.

The medical examiner determined that 45-year-old Claudia Roberts had more than one gunshot wound.

That quickly got the attention of homicide detectives.

“Homicide unit came out, crime scene came out, they located additional shell casings, all those things kind of lead up to it not indicating that it was a suicide,” said Winderweedle

Glenroy Roberts was booked six hours later into the Gwinnett County jail on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Police said their interview with him, combined with the evidence at the scene, helped crack the case.

“All those things kind of lead up to it indicating it not being a suicide,” said Winderweedle

Glenroy Roberts remains in jail at this time with no bond.

