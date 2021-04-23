Man told shooter there was a child in his car before 22-month-old Kayden Swann shot in head on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say

CHICAGO – The man driving the car that 22-month-old Kayden Swann was riding in on Lake Shore Drive told another driver who was becoming aggressive to back off and that he had a child in the car before the other driver started shooting, a prosecutor said Friday.

Deandre Binion, 25, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with firing a gun multiple times into a car traveling in the 1000 block of South Lake Shore Drive earlier this month, according to police and court records. Binion appeared midday Friday before Judge Mary Marubio who ordered him to be held in jail without bond.

Binion was driving on Lake Shore Drive in an SUV that his girlfriend rented from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, said Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin DeBoni. As Binion was traveling north and approached Roosevelt Road, he stopped just short of the bumper of a Lincoln sedan that was being driven by Jushawn Brown, 43. Kayden was sitting in a child’s seat in the back and his grandmother, Brown’s girlfriend, was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Binion had been trying to get around the Lincoln but was stopped by the merging lane, DeBoni said. Brown leaned out of the driver’s side window and told Binion to back off and that he had a child in the car.

When the light turned green at Roosevelt, Brown sped off and moved into the left lane, DeBoni said. Binion moved into the lane right of Brown, driving parallel with him. Brown saw that Binion had a handgun in his hand and was dangling the gun toward the Lincoln. Brown then picked up his own handgun that was under the seat, displayed it to Binion before putting it on his lap.

As Brown drove past Roosevelt and around a curve, Binion fired four to five shots from inside the SUV, DeBoni said. Binion then stopped the SUV in the middle of Lake Shore Drive, got out and an another four to five shots at the Lincoln.

An off-duty police officer saw Binion get out of the SUV and fire multiple shots, DeBoni said. The off-duty officer then saw him get back into his SUV and make a sharp left onto Balbo Drive.

One bullet came through a window and struck Kayden in the head. Brown lost control of the car and crashed, prosecutors said and Brown took his gun and left the car. A good Samaritan drove the three to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Kayden was then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in serious condition this week.

