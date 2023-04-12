Man ‘too drunk’ to recall killing 5-year-old stepdaughter now pleads guilty, feds say

A New Mexico man pleaded guilty in the 2019 fatal beating of his 5-year-old stepdaughter, prosecutors said.

Malcom Torres, 29, of Española, was at his home on Sept. 7, 2019, watching his 5-year-old stepdaughter and 18-month-old son, according to an April 10 news release by the New Mexico U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Torres was drunk and “not fit to supervise the children.”

During this time, Torres’ stepdaughter suffered “blunt-force trauma to her head, torso and extremities,” officials said.

Torres was aware of his stepdaughter’s injuries while she was still alive but didn’t seek medical care, according to prosecutors.

The following morning, the child’s grandparents came to the home and Torres told them his stepdaughter had been missing since that morning, officials said.

The girl’s grandma called police, and about four days later her body was found in the Rio Grande River on the Santa Clara Pueblo, according to the release.

After investigating, detectives were able to gather information to confirm that Torres had driven about 5 “miles from his home and left her body there on Sept. 8,” officials said. He told investigators he was “too drunk to remember” hurting the 5-year-old.

The little girl “loved Frozen, unicorns, roses and her favorite color was pink,” according to a GoFundMe page.

“The senseless murder of a 5-year-old child is a tragic occurrence, and I’m glad the collaborative effort put forth by all involved agencies has resulted in this conviction,” said Raul Bujanada, FBI Special Agent in Charge, according to the release. “The murder allegation in this complaint reveal an indifference to human life that will not be tolerated.”

Torres pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 10 and will remain in custody until sentencing, where he faces a minimum of 30 years in prison, officials said.

Española is about 90 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Story continues

Man convicted of dismembering wife ‘should never be free from prison,’ daughter says

Newborn ‘left to die’ before grandpa helps daughter dispose of body, Iowa cops say

Teen stabs father 45 times at family’s store, then goes to school, Indiana cops say