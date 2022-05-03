Man took job as UPS driver so he could stalk Pennsylvania residents, officials say

A UPS delivery driver has been sentenced to prison after prosecutors said he used the job to stalk his Pennsylvania neighbors.

Thomas F. Wainman Jr., 52, was convicted on counts of stalking and defiant trespass in February.

Prosecutors said Wainman stalked residents by peering in their windows with spotlights, watching them while they were in their pool and following them home from the gas station.

These incidents happened from around May to December 2020, a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office detailed.

Soon after, the Lancaster resident was hired as a UPS driver. He used his job as an opportunity to deliver packages to the people he’d previously watched, waiting outside their home until they retrieved their packages and only speeding away when he saw them, prosecutors said.

Testimony and evidence presented during the trial indicated Wainman had previously been banned from the property that he lurked outside of, the release said. Prosecutors said Wainman had been told to not have contact with alleged stalking victims, but he did anyway.

At the sentencing hearing, Wainman said his actions were misinterpreted and “that he never intended to cause harm,” according to a May 3 news release.

“This case was about conduct,” Judge David Ashworth told Wainman during sentencing. “This was not about intention or what you thought, it was about what you did. Not once did you acknowledge your culpability in this.”

Wainman was sentenced to up to 11 months in prison, plus eight years of probation along with restitution, community service and continued prohibited contact with the victims.

