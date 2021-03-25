Man took his own life at end of 5 hour post-chase standoff, deputies say

Westbound I-10 traffic continues to be slow late Thursday morning after the chase and standoff.

Video Transcript

DAVID BEYER: I know y'all are well aware y'all are in Fayette County. I'm Lieutenant David Beyer with Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Our dispatch received a call this morning that we had a pursuit coming into our county. We're right outside of Schulenburg, about a mile on Interstate 10. The vehicle was headed westbound. The individual, they said, had shot at officers. They had encountered him at an intersection in Houston and ended up out here. It was a standoff for about five hours with the individual and unfortunately, he--

We're still in the process of contacting family members, OK? So I'd rather not go no further than that. Our department is going to handle the investigation along with the Texas Rangers.

- Can you say any details about what y'all did to get him out? Or did he commit suicide?

DAVID BEYER: Well, I'd rather not answer that part, yet, until I get done contacting family.

- You have any idea who this person is?

DAVID BEYER: I do, yes. But until I contact family I don't want to release that information.

- That's fine. That's fine. Do you have an age or anything like that, maybe? Anything?

DAVID BEYER: Not an exact age. I know he was probably in his 20s, the way it appeared to me. No officers got hurt during this incident, so we're fortunate for that.

- To what lengths did y'all go to try to get him out of the car?

DAVID BEYER: I know we had hostage negotiators on the phone talk with him several hours. I would say approximately five hours we tried to communicate with the individual, tried to ask him to give himself up. Unfortunately, he decided he didn't want to.

- How big of a headache was this happening right here on the interstate?

DAVID BEYER: It was a very, very, big headache. We tried to divert traffic around on alternate 90. I got calls from other officers, they said that 90 is completely at a standstill. 10 is at a complete standstill. So I don't know how many miles traffic is backed up for. But yes, sir. You figure the interstate been shut down now six hours, approximately six hours. So yes, sir, it's a tremendous problem.

- You don't have a situation like this very often in Fayette County, do you?

DAVID BEYER: No, sir. Nothing like this.

- So talk about what kind of a challenge it was for you guys.

DAVID BEYER: Well, fortunately, we have well-trained officers and we were able to call out our SWAT team and they kind of handled the incident. So we're well prepared.

- Anything I didn't ask that you want to add?

DAVID BEYER: Not really. You know, unfortunately, we would have hoped for a better outcome. I'd like to add that. But we didn't determine that.

- And one last time, your name and your rank, please.

DAVID BEYER: I'm Lieutenant David Beyer, Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

- Spell Beyer for me, please.

DAVID BEYER: B as in boy, E-Y-E-R.

- Thank you, lieutenant, I appreciate it.

DAVID BEYER: You're welcome, sir.