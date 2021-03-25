Man took his own life at end of 5 hour post-chase standoff, deputies say

Westbound I-10 traffic continues to be slow late Thursday morning after the chase and standoff.

Video Transcript

DAVID BEYER: I know y'all are well aware y'all are in Fayette County. I'm Lieutenant David Beyer with Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Our dispatch received a call this morning that we had a pursuit coming into our county. We're right outside of Schulenburg, about a mile on Interstate 10. The vehicle was headed westbound. The individual, they said, had shot at officers. They had encountered him at an intersection in Houston and ended up out here. It was a standoff for about five hours with the individual and unfortunately, he--

We're still in the process of contacting family members, OK? So I'd rather not go no further than that. Our department is going to handle the investigation along with the Texas Rangers.

- Can you say any details about what y'all did to get him out? Or did he commit suicide?

DAVID BEYER: Well, I'd rather not answer that part, yet, until I get done contacting family.

- You have any idea who this person is?

DAVID BEYER: I do, yes. But until I contact family I don't want to release that information.

- That's fine. That's fine. Do you have an age or anything like that, maybe? Anything?

DAVID BEYER: Not an exact age. I know he was probably in his 20s, the way it appeared to me. No officers got hurt during this incident, so we're fortunate for that.

- To what lengths did y'all go to try to get him out of the car?

DAVID BEYER: I know we had hostage negotiators on the phone talk with him several hours. I would say approximately five hours we tried to communicate with the individual, tried to ask him to give himself up. Unfortunately, he decided he didn't want to.

- How big of a headache was this happening right here on the interstate?

DAVID BEYER: It was a very, very, big headache. We tried to divert traffic around on alternate 90. I got calls from other officers, they said that 90 is completely at a standstill. 10 is at a complete standstill. So I don't know how many miles traffic is backed up for. But yes, sir. You figure the interstate been shut down now six hours, approximately six hours. So yes, sir, it's a tremendous problem.

- You don't have a situation like this very often in Fayette County, do you?

DAVID BEYER: No, sir. Nothing like this.

- So talk about what kind of a challenge it was for you guys.

DAVID BEYER: Well, fortunately, we have well-trained officers and we were able to call out our SWAT team and they kind of handled the incident. So we're well prepared.

- Anything I didn't ask that you want to add?

DAVID BEYER: Not really. You know, unfortunately, we would have hoped for a better outcome. I'd like to add that. But we didn't determine that.

- And one last time, your name and your rank, please.

DAVID BEYER: I'm Lieutenant David Beyer, Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

- Spell Beyer for me, please.

DAVID BEYER: B as in boy, E-Y-E-R.

- Thank you, lieutenant, I appreciate it.

DAVID BEYER: You're welcome, sir.

Recommended Stories

  • Man leads deputies on 95 mile chase across 5 counties

    I-10 in Schulenburg is shut down as deputies attempt to get the suspect into custody.

  • Texans wanted to speak on a bill they fear will suppress votes. They never got a chance

    More than 100 people wanted to testify on a bill Thursday that opponents say would suppress voters, but the hearing abruptly ended before they were given the chance to address lawmakers.

  • This 2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is More Like A Supercar Than A Pony Car

    Chevrolet put a lot of work into the 5th-generation Camaro with multiple concept cars and a long list of special editions but in 2012 it took the pony car to a whole new level with the ZL1.

  • Georgia passes voting restrictions hours after Biden calls such bills 'un-American'

    Georgia's state legislature voted on Thursday to pass a new Republican-sponsored bill that restricts voting by mail and reforms elections in several ways in response to the 2020 elections, reports The Associated Press. President Biden had sharp criticism for bills like these earlier on Thursday during his first press conference. Asked about a Democratic voting rights bill that would overhaul federal election laws and make it easier for more people to vote, Biden expressed worry that state-level voting restriction bills in Republican legislatures could deepen voter suppression in "despicable" ways. "What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick," he said, reports NBC News. "Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote? Deciding that you're going to end voting at 5:00 when working people are just getting off work? Deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances? ... The Republican voters I know find this despicable." The New Yorker describes a "Republican war on voting," outlining the 253 restrictive bills under consideration in 43 states this year, and noting that Arizona and Georgia are two of the states with the largest number of vote-limiting bills. Georgia's new bill will require a photo ID to vote absentee by mail, cut the time period voters have to request an absentee ballot and limit where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed, reports AP. Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp (R) took issue with Biden's "un-American" comment after the press conference, and argued Biden must simply not fully understand Georgia's voting bill. Kemp is expected to sign the newly-passed bill into law shortly. Brian Kemp on Biden saying voter suppression is un-American: "If he thinks having a photo ID requirement to go vote is un-American, then perhaps we shouldn't have to go through the airport or deal with all kinds of ID requirements when you're getting federal benefits." pic.twitter.com/RMNIe7qNzV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.

  • My husband and his ex-wife agreed that he could claim their kids on his taxes, but now she’s ‘demanding’ half their stimulus

    ‘I believe she didn’t adjust her budget when the alimony ended, and now she is looking for ways to receive more money from him.’

  • Suspect hit by car while trying to run away, HCSO says

    Deputies were responding to a family violence call and when deputies got there, the suspect ran off and was hit. He's in critical condition.

  • Abilene Christian president claims March Madness upset was worth $120 million to school

    Beating Texas was apparently quite a big deal for the Wildcats.

  • Rockets approach trade deadline with blowout home loss to Hornets

    With a massive defeat at home versus Charlotte, Houston showed that Monday's uplifting win over Toronto was likely an aberration.

  • A complete timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of "The Rum Diary," which they starred in together.

  • Cruise industry calls on CDC to lift 'outdated' restrictions, allow US cruising by July

    The ocean-going cruise industry, which has been shut down in U.S. waters since last March, is urging the CDC to lift its restrictions on cruising.

  • How did Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrate QB Dak Prescott’s record deal?

    At his first press conference since the Prescott signing, the coach answered the question: A cartwheel in the sand. (Let’s just leave that right there.)

  • Johnny Depp denied appeal in case that found 'wife beater' article about him 'substantially true'

    Johnny Depp has just been dealt a major loss in court. The actor on Thursday was denied permission to appeal in his libel case against a British tabloid that referred to him as a "wife beater," Deadline reports. Depp lost this libel case in November after he sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, over an article describing him as a "wife beater" in reference to allegations against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. During a trial, Heard testified on her claims of domestic abuse, alleging Depp "explicitly threatened to kill me many times," while Depp denied her claims and alleged that she hit him. Judge Andrew Nicol ultimately concluded that what The Sun published was "substantially true." Depp, according to Variety, had been calling for a re-trial in the case and hoped to introduce evidence claiming that Heard allegedly lied about donating her divorce settlement to charity. But the Court of Appeal decided Thursday that the judge in the case "gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law." The court also said Depp's appeal had "no real prospect of success." A spokesperson for Heard told Deadline they're "pleased but by no means surprised" by this decision, while Depp's lawyer "seriously questioned" it and promised he'll present "irrefutable evidence of the truth" in a separate libel case against Heard herself. Depp, who departed the Fantastic Beasts franchise in the aftermath of the trial outcome last year, is suing Heard for defamation, and that trial is expected to begin next year. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?How to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidentsGeorgia passes voting restrictions hours after Biden calls such bills 'un-American'

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’

  • ‘It’s sick’: Biden blasts ‘despicable’ GOP voter suppression initiatives as ‘un-American’

    Joe Biden lit into Republicans who are working on a raft of bills to make voting more onerous for people in their states. Deciding that you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work? Citing the threat of widespread voter fraud, Republicans have offered hundreds of bills since the 2020 election to restrict voting hours, roll back early in-person and absentee voting, eliminate certain mail-in voting opportunities, and limit the number of dropboxes throughout jurisdictions for people to turn in their ballots, among many others.

  • Netanyahu's future uncertain as votes trickle in

    Results from Israel’s national election are still showing no clear winner.And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, if successful, may have to form one of the most right-wing coalitions in recent history to secure another term... ... a move that would likely be at odds with the Democratic administration of U.S. President Joe Biden over issues such as Palestinian statehood and U.S. engagement with Iran.Such a coalition for Netanyahu could be with a combination of conservative allies, ultra-Orthodox parties, ultra-nationalists, and Arab lawmakers.Israel’s political deadlock has seen four elections in two years.Yohanan Plesner from the Israel Democracy Institute says this may not be the last."If the final outcome will still indicate that we are within a deadlock situation, a fifth-round of election is for sure an option, but it is not necessarily the only outcome of the election, there are still a few other scenarios of minority government, either minority government lead by Netanyahu, or a minority government lead by a change coalition, or a government that will depend on some kind of combination of the factors."Netanyahu’s campaign for this election focused on Israel’s leading COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which is among the fastest in the world.But some center-left parties -- which have now made a better showing than expected -- highlighted the long-standing corruption allegations against Netanyahu - which he denies - and accused him of mishandling the early months of the pandemic.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

    Facebook chief calls attack an ‘outrage’ at House hearing on proliferation of mis- and disinformation on social media