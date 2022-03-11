Man who took part in Allen County burglaries is sentenced

Mar. 11—LIMA — A Hardin County resident who took part in two home invasions and burglaries near Westminster in eastern Allen County almost a year ago was sentenced Thursday to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed chose to follow a joint recommendation from attorneys in crafting his sentence for Larry Woodruff.

Woodruff, 40, testified last month at the trial of his co-defendant, Matthew Beltz, as part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors. He was indicted in May on two counts of burglary and a single count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance. Woodruff pleaded guilty in October to a second-degree felony count of burglary and an amended count of burglary that was downgraded to a third-degree felony.

He was one of three Hardin County residents involved the March 15, 2021 burglaries at residences on Faulkner Road and Harrod Road in Allen County.

Beltz took his case to trial, but after one day of court proceedings that included Woodruff's testimony he entered into a deal with prosecutors. He entered guilty pleas to a Bill of Information charging him with two counts of attempted receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree. Beltz will be sentenced March 28.

The third person charged in the burglaries was Jennifer Woodruff, Larry Woodruff's wife. She failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing after being released from jail on bond and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Woodruff testified during Beltz's trial that he "had no intent" to enter a home at 7890 Faulkner Road but admitted he went into a sun porch linking the home and garage there. Beltz opened the door to the home, Woodruff testified, adding that both men left hurriedly when the occupant, an 83-year-old woman, made her presence known.

The duo also broke into a home some two miles away at 8525 Harrod Road, stealing firearms, power tools and other items. Many of those stolen goods were later found at Beltz's apartment in Kenton.

Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill said during Thursday's sentencing hearing that Woodruff has "struggled with substance abuse issues for a long time" but has made efforts to turn his life around. Sturgill said his client has completed courses while in the Allen County jail on life management, coping skills and addiction recovery, among others.

"He is done with his former lifestyle," the defense attorney said.

Woodruff apologized to the families whose homes he had entered.

"I was reckless," he said. "I'm looking to do better and get my life straight."

