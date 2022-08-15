Man torched car after it was involved in fatal hit-and-run, Florida police say

Police arrested a man accused of torching a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash, according to Florida police reports.

Officers found the car, a silver Audi, burning on a dead-end road in Casselberry in the middle of the night June 2, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol. Casselberry is about 15 miles northeast of Orlando.

The car was “completely engulfed in flames,”according to a report from the Casselberry Police Department.

A witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Sebastian Abreu, walking away from the area, who officers later located, authorities said.

Investigators traced the car’s information and connected it to a crash from hours before.

At around 8 p.m. on June 1, Maya Calzada, 22, was driving the Audi when the car struck a man walking his dog, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Calzada kept driving, but parts of the car, including a black grill and a silver bumper, were found at the scene of the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Abreu was at a house that evening when Calzada drove up in the damaged Audi. He and Calzada were trying to figure out how to hide the car, when a witness saw Abreu getting together supplies, including a gas can and a bag, and driving away in the Audi, according to the report.

Police arrested Calzada on July 29 and charged her with vehicular homicide, hit and run and perjury, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Casselberry police issued a warrant for Abreu’s arrest on charges of second-degree arson, destroying evidence and accessory after the fact, according to the Casselberry police report.

He was arrested on Aug. 10 by deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report from the office.

