Man tortured woman and stuffed her in a tote, Ohio cops say. Now he pleads guilty

An Ohio man accused of kidnapping and torturing a 60-year-old woman is facing prison time after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to WJW.

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement obtained by WJW. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive.”

The incident happened in May. Police say Edmond-Geiger picked the woman up and drove her back to his home in Cleveland. Then, police say he physically assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands and tortured her, WOIO reported.

Officials say after torturing the woman, Edmond-Geiger stuffed her into a plastic tote, according to WOIO.

Officers found the woman inside the tote on Edmond-Geiger’s front porch after a witness called police concerned that Edmond-Geiger had killed the woman, WKYC reported.

The witness told police that Edmond-Geiger said he killed the woman because she was a “snitch,” and he showed her photos of what he had done to the woman, according to the news outlet.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated. Her family told WOIO her back and spine were broken and that she’s paralyzed.

Edmond-Geiger will be sentenced Nov. 29. He faces up to 25 years in prison, WKYC reported.

