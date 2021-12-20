A man tossed a woman into a car and then drove through a fence, Fort Lauderdale cops say

What Fort Lauderdale police are calling “a suspicious incident” from Sunday morning has them asking for the public’s help in finding the people involved.

On Monday morning, Fort Lauderdale police announced they had found the car involved.

What police describe happening at Northwest 11th Street and Sixth Avenue around 10:10 a.m. Sunday sounds like a possible abduction.

Police say a witness saw a man in his 40s or 50s pull a woman from the driver’s seat of the car, which was in a fenced open field, and push her into the back seat. The man took off a front bumper that had taken some damage and drove away, through the fence.



Anyone with information about either person can call Fort Lauderdale police at 954-828-6424.

