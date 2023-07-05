Man tosses contents of colostomy bag

Jul. 5—ASHLAND — A 38-year-old man ripped open his colostomy bag and flung his dung all around a room at King's Daughter Medical Center on July 2, according to court records.

Joshua A. Potter, of no fixed address, was charged over the weekend with one count of third-degree assault, one count of public intoxication and one count of third-degree criminal trespassing.

At around 9 a.m. on July 2, Ashland Police were dispatched to the KDMC Emergency Room after court records show Potter refused to leave the hospital after being discharged.

Nurses and security guards told officers that while speaking with Potter in a room, he opened the bag, dug around in its contents and threw his feces while screaming and cursing at them, court records show.

Potter was previously trespassed from KDMC unless he was receiving medical treatment, a citation states.

If convicted, Potter could face up to five years in prison on the assault charge.

