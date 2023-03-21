Man tosses woman wrapped in blanket off 4th-story balcony, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma man is accused of throwing a woman off of a fourth floor apartment balcony, according to Tulsa police.

Calls started coming in to 911 at 4:30 a.m. on March 18, after witnesses saw a woman plunge into the courtyard, police said in a news release.

Firefighters were the first to arrive on scene and found her lying on the ground, according to the release. She was severely injured with multiple broken bones, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

But she didn’t jump or fall. Surveillance cameras captured what happened, police said.

Video showed a man carrying the woman out of an apartment, heading toward a common area on the fourth floor, according to the release. She was wrapped in a blanket and “appeared unresponsive,” police said.

Holding her in his arms, the man walked up to the edge of the balcony and tossed her over the side, police said.

The suspect, who police later identified as Richard Wallace, “then retreated inside the apartment and refused to come out,” the release said. “After a short standoff with Officers, Wallace opened the door and complied,” according to police.

Wallace was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault and battery.

Records show Wallace was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and a court date is set for March 24.

