Man touched 17-year-old girl inappropriately, Olympia police say

Olympia police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of fourth degree assault with sexual motivation after he allegedly touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately.

The potential charge is a gross misdemeanor, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday.

About 5 p.m. Monday, the girl exited an apartment in the 1800 block of Ashwood Downs Lane Southeast to take out the garbage. As she did a man approached her and began to ask whether she was single, as well as her likes, dislikes and her age.

The girl emphasized that she was only 17, Lower said.

Feeling uncomfortable, the girl turned to go back to her apartment. That’s when the man allegedly hugged her and touched the girl on her buttocks, Lower said.

Once inside her apartment, she called a friend and police. The girl could see the man circling her apartment. Police arrived and found the man wandering around the apartment complex, Lower said.