Man touted as middleman in murder-for-hire plot found guilty of Dover teen's killing

A young man faces the potential of decades in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder for his part in the February 2020 killing of a teenager in Dover.

A New Castle County Superior Court jury found Deonte Robinson guilty of second-degree murder and conspiracy after a trial in recent weeks. Prosecutors accused Robinson of participating as the middle-man in a murder-for-hire plot that saw 18-year-old Shiheem Durham shot to death off Pine Cabin Road in Dover.

The jury also found Robinson not guilty of second-degree conspiracy, money laundering and criminal solicitation. A sentencing date for 22-year-old Robinson has not yet been set.

What happened at Deonte Robinson's trial?

At trial, prosecutors told the jury they believed Durham’s murder was sparked by the killing of another teen the month before.

They said Khalil Dixon, of Dover, was friends with Jamil Green, a 19-year-old shot dead in Dover a month before Durham.

In opening statements at Robinson’s trial, prosecutors said Dixon put a $5,000 bounty on the people he felt were responsible. In turn, Robinson and 24-year-old Tyrie Burton recruited Jason Calhum, 20, to kill Durham.

Ahead of trial testimony, prosecutors told the jury Robinson was present in the car when 20-year-old Calhum shot Durham, issued progress reports and "lined his pockets with the profit."

Last year, both Calhum and Dixon were convicted by a jury of murder charges for Durham's killing.

Calhum has asked the court for a retrial claiming the jury was tainted.

Ahead of the trial, prosecutors said Burton, who they claimed also played a similar middle-man role as Robinson, would testify in Robinson's trial. He had pleaded guilty to lesser charges. They told the jury they would bolster his testimony with other evidence derived from Robinson’s cell phone and social media.

