Man in town for pro golf tournament vanishes, igniting search in West Virginia, cops say

A man mysteriously vanished while in West Virginia to attend a pro golf tournament, and the search has ballooned to include multiple state departments and law enforcement divisions.

Jarred David Shultz, 39, was last seen by a friend late Saturday, Aug. 5, the Lewisburg Police Department reports in a news release.

“We were informed Mr. Shultz had been visiting the Lewisburg area to attend a golf tournament and that he was last seen at approximately 11:40 p.m. (Saturday) in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg,” police said.

“This is an on-going active investigation in which we have utilized phone pings, blood hound, ground searches, thermal imaging, surveillance footage reviews and drones for aerial searches.”

Coleman Drive, home to several hotels, runs parallel to Interstate 64.

Schultz is from Barboursville, about 110 miles northwest of Lewisburg.

A family member reports she last spoke to him around midnight Aug. 5. He was in town attending a LIV tournament Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 at The Greenbrier resort, relatives say. The resort is about 9 miles southeast of Lewisburg.

Lewisburg police say the search has grown to include help from “the W.V. Division of Natural Resources, W.V. State Police, W.V. Division of Corrections, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the Lewisburg Fire Department.”

Watch Florida golfer refuse to let approaching alligator ruin his concentration

Venomous snake pops out of hole on 2nd green, stunning golfers, Australia video shows

Horrified golfers watch as hungry bald eagle drags fawn across Michigan course