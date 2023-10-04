Man tracking down stolen car gets shot trying to get it back, Colorado police say

A man tracked his stolen car to Denver and was shot in the arm, Colorado police reported.

Someone shot the man when he tried to retrieve his car at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, Aurora police said in a news release.

Police did not say how he tracked the car from Aurora to Denver, but he shared the tracking information with police after being shot, the release said.

Aurora police found the car at 6:30 a.m., officials said. The car crashed after a short police chase, officials said, and officers arrested the driver.

Police provided no information on the suspect, but KDVR reported they were a teenager.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

