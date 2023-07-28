Man tracks down stolen truck and calls 911, then he kills suspect in shootout, cops say

The owners of a stolen truck tracked their vehicle to a Texas parking lot, then one of them shot the accused thief dead in a shootout, police said.

One of the owners had called police two minutes before the fatal shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a recorded news conference.

McManus said the owners found their vehicle in a South Park Mall parking lot the afternoon of Thursday, July 27, according to KSAT.

When they showed up, they found a man and woman in their truck, McManus told reporters at the scene. The owners confronted them.

The driver and passenger exited the truck at gunpoint, McManus said, and one of the owners called police.

Meanwhile, the male suspect who was found in the driver’s seat of the truck was seated by a rear tire, according to McManus.

The suspect then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the male owner, McManus said.

The owner returned fire, McManus said, and killed the accused thief.

The woman police said was in the stolen vehicle was also struck and injured, according to police. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was also taken to a hospital, McManus said. He’s believed to be in stable condition.

