Man’s tradition of stopping for breakfast and lottery ticket paid off with huge prize

A Missouri man said he was shocked when he realized his lottery ticket had won him a huge prize.

The man was doing his routine of heading to Dylan’s Sports Bar and Grill in Arnold for breakfast, according to a Feb. 5 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

“I go there to eat breakfast, and then I usually play Keno, and then use what I win to get Show Me Cash tickets,” he told lottery officials.

The man typically plays the same numbers, but this time he decided to buy a Quick Pick ticket, which has a computer randomly select the numbers, too.

That decision paid off.

“I was shocked,” he said.

The man hit the jackpot of $286,000, the release said.

“I always said if I won, I’d buy a new car, so I think that’s what I’ll do with it,” the winner said.

The jackpot prize starts at $50,000 and builds up until it is won. It had been growing for two weeks when the man’s winning numbers were picked.

Arnold is about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis.

