Man trafficked 50 victims out of Wayland home

ALLEGAN — A man was sentenced Monday to prison for trafficking approximately 50 victims in Wayland and elsewhere in the Grand Rapids area.

Robert Grigsby, 52, and co-defendant Vanessa Phillips, 40, both pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges. Phillips will be sentenced later this month.

The pair ran a prostitution ring out of Grigsby's Wayland home, placing online ads, transporting the victims to hotels and motels at times and profiting off the business.

"How the case started out was officers would get calls to the house and there were always different women answering the door at the house," said Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey.

Patrol officers and neighbors also noticed a stream of different cars stopping at the house and staying for an hour or two.

Rebecca McDonald, president of Women at Risk International, speaks during a forum on the risk of human trafficking on Monday, Aug. 24, at Teddy's Transport in Holland, Mich.

Garnsey's small police department worked the case for nearly a year before obtaining a search warrant for the home in summer 2019 and gathering enough evidence for the Michigan Attorney General's Office to bring charges against Grigsby and Phillips.

"Sometimes victims of sex trafficking are under the influence of drugs, and traffickers will withhold the drugs and hold it over them in order to get them to continue this activity," Garnsey said. "That's what we believe was going on here."

Garnsey said the investigation and prosecution focused on the traffickers, not the customers.

"I would have liked to have arrested some people for coming into our city and doing that type of activity, but we had to do what we thought was best and that was to go after the principals of the crime, the ones maintaining the enterprise," Garnsey said. "You can take out a thousand johns and there will still be the 1,001st john coming behind him. We felt, and the AG's office felt, to go after the big fish was the way we wanted to proceed."

Grigsby received the maximum sentence of 5-15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The Human Trafficking Initiative of the Michigan Attorney General's Office has filed charges against more than 30 individuals for human trafficking since 2011 and secured the convictions of 26, with more cases pending.

"It's everywhere," said Helen Zeerip, president of Teddy's Transport and a local advocate for ending human trafficking. "You don't want to believe it's in your backyard but it is."

Zeerip said more education and awareness about trafficking is key, especially for children and parents.

"We are fighting such an evil in this world when people's lives are treated as a commodity. We've desensitized our culture into thinking lives aren't valuable."

