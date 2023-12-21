How a man with a trailer is bringing hope to Rapid City's unhoused community

Showered With Hope founder Ted Hayward stands in front of the mobile shower unit the organization will operate in Rapid City.

A man with a little white trailer is making a big impact on the homeless community in Rapid City — a decade after he himself was homeless.

Ted Hayward has dedicated his life to serving the Rapid City community. Now his brightest vision — a mobile shower unit — has come to life.

With a solemn headshake, Hayward lamented the options for the homeless to bathe in the area: either an unsanitary and undignified dip in Rapid Creek, or an expensive truck stop or laundromat.

"It's a human thing. I can't even describe it. It's so deep and so personal to me," Hayward said. "I have a shower every single day, and I can't imagine we have friends out there who wear the same underwear all week long and don't get the luxury of a shower. It's just...it's unreal to me."

Hayward is originally from central Missouri, coming to Rapid City in 2009 after living in Sioux Falls and Kansas City. He characterized his life at the time as a "train wreck," saying he was spiraling out of control.

"My girlfriend left me, and on the way out she said, 'You need to find God.' I said, 'Ah, whatever. Me and God, we've got it going on. I don't need that,'" Hayward recalled. "But I went to church the next weekend, and I realized that is what I needed."

Explaining God "found a pinhole in his heart to shine light through," Hayward began attending church regularly, eventually feeling called to volunteer.

"All those times I'd ride my motorcycle up and down I-90 at 130 miles-an-hour and I'd just be teasing and taunting Him and daring Him to take me," Hayward said. "He wouldn't do it. He just had better plans for me, I guess."

In November 2014, Hayward began working with others to feed breakfast on Sunday mornings. That led to conversations with the homeless community about their needs — socks and showers, he said.

And so the idea of "Showered With Hope" was born.

The mobile shower unit operated by Showered With Hope in Rapid City features two separate showers and will be operated city-wide starting in January.

Showered With Hope

The little white Forest River trailer was previously used by a trucking company in Pierre as a shower unit for their drivers. It has two self-contained shower units featuring a stand-up shower, toilet, sink and mirror. A tankless water heater, storage reservoir and waste unit fill the separate space between the showers, and it can even connect to a water line for continuous use.

"We've had so much support over the years from the community as far as wanting to do something like this," Hayward said. "So we have literally tons of shampoos and conditioners in storage. We have hundreds of towels. It's ready to go."

Guests get 15 minutes to shower, and volunteers spend five minutes cleaning in-between uses. Safety is their number-one priority, he explained, with plans for men-only and women-only days — and corresponding volunteers — plus a sobriety requirement.

All they're waiting for now is insurance.

This unit isn't Hayward's first attempt at bringing showers to the homeless community.

Several years ago, he purchased a bumper-pull camper with plans to gut and rebuild the inside into a large, two-shower unit. At 26-feet-long, it was no small project. Groups from the School of Mines and local churches helped with demolition, but the pandemic put a damper on progress.

So it sat unfinished while Hayward searched for other options.

During a work break in Pierre this fall, Hayward began his usual scrolling of Facebook Marketplace, searching for Hot Wheels or Tonka toys — or shower trailers — with prices on the latter generally enough to keep him from clicking.

That was until he came across this trailer. Calling back and forth — sometimes no answer — he was already in contact with his bank. The price was too good — $25,000.

Hayward recalled asking the person on the end of the line if the listing was even real. It was, and with all the small things falling into place perfectly, he called it a gift from God.

"We went there Saturday and picked it up," Hayward said. "I took all my money out of savings and went and got it."

But the blessings didn't stop, he said. The previous owners contacted a state organization, which will write a grant to reimburse the entire cost.

Despite recent events, like the closure of the Hope Center on Dec. 8, Hayward believes the community is still overall compassionate for the homeless. There are so many people working behind the scenes, he said, with support for the regular feeds and even those individually providing assistance to strangers asking for help on Facebook.

"They need to eat, they need to be clothed, they need to be bathed — that's just what humans need," Hayward said. "So why not give it to them? Why? Why make them jump through all the hoops and everything else to be able to just feel human and be recognized as somebody that does matter?"

The biggest misconception, he explained, is that the homeless are all "lawless and Godless people." He praised the continued faith of so many, calling their ability to recite the Bible "amazing," and added how similar their stories are to anyone else.

It's a lifestyle some choose and choose to remain in, he said, until one day they decide to change — just like he did.

"We still have to love them," Hayward said. "You still have to treat them like humans, because they are."

The future

Showered With Hope will operate underneath the umbrella of the nonprofit Family Promise of the Black Hills, allowing donations to the project to be written off. The organization works with homeless families and those on the brink of homelessness by connecting them to resources and assistance. Family Promise also partners with groups like Volunteers of America, Common Ground CMA Church and the McKinney-Vento program at Rapid City Area Schools to reach the wider community.

Hayward will debut the trailer during the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium's annual point-in-time count on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The PIT count is a one-day census of the homeless community conducted in cities nationwide. The data collected helps policy makers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and weaknesses in services, and increase awareness around homelessness.

Showered With Hope will be at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City that day, aiming to provide 60 showers. From there, Hayward said volunteers will move the trailer to different locations in Rapid City with the goal of operating three to four times each week.

It's just a start, Hayward said. The original trailer still needs a lot of work, with community groups remaining committed to its completion. Loyal Plumbing will handle all the plumbing work for the unit, which will be larger, ADA-compliant and allow entire families to access the trailer at the same time.

Seeing the support from the community is amazing, he said, "my heart is just overflowing."

"This is one of my proudest moments right here," Hayward added. "I never dreamed...I never thought of any of this stuff at all."

Anyone wishing to get involved with Family Promise of the Black Hills or Showered With Hope can connect to the organizations online at familypromiseblackhills.org, or on Facebook @FamilyPromiseoftheBlackHills and @ShoweredWithHope.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: How a man with a trailer is bringing hope to Rapid City