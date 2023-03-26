Man trained in water combat accused of trying to drown condo security guard

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former Navy rescue swimmer and charged him with attempted murder for allegedly trying to drown a security guard at a condo pool Friday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Waterscape Condominiums pool area, 1110 Santa Rosa Blvd., at 10:15 p.m. and arrested Seth A. Beavers, 33, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The security guard said Beavers was at the pool after hours and he told him to leave. Instead, Beavers said he would drown him.

“The defendant admitted he told the victim he would drown him. The defendant further admitted that he rolled the victim into the pool and held him under water,” according to the arrest report.

“The defendant stated the victim swung at him, at which time the defendant ‘rolled him up,’’ ‘triangled’ him (a type of choke hold consistent with mixed martial arts fighting), rolled the victim into the pool, held him underwater and struck him four times,” the report says.

The guard said Beavers rolled him into the pool, hit him in the head and pushed him under water, depriving him of oxygen. The guard said he tried to escape but Beavers struck him again, wrapped his arm around his neck and pulled him back into the water, fully submerging him, the news release says.

The guard, who said he cannot swim, told deputies he thought he was going to die.

"The defendant is a prior Navy Rescue Swimmer, where he received specialized and extensive training to immobilize uncooperative subjects while in the water," the arrest report says.

According to the sheriff's office website, Beavers was being held without bail at the county jail.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Report: During dispute, ex-Navy rescue swimmer tried to drown condo guard