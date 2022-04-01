Man transfers $37K in Bitcoin scam

Apr. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A man told police he transferred $37,000 to Bitcoin in a suspected scam.

According to Traverse City Police Department's Captain Jim Bussell, the 66-year-old Traverse City man transferred $37,000 to Bitcoin after he was contacted by someone who claimed to be a United States Postal Service inspector who needed the money to clear an outstanding warrant for the man's arrest.

Bussell said the police log does not detail what happened after that or if the man got his money back but, he said the man got suspicious after he transferred the money to Bitcoin and called police.

Bussell also said he was not aware of any agencies that will accept Bitcoin, iTunes cards, rapid! PayCards or Playstation cards, and said police agencies will not contact people by telephone about arrest warrants.

"Typically we will either show up in person or in some cases, you'll be asked to turn yourself in. But, by and far, the majority of the time, police officers will show up and advise you of a warrant for your arrest."

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.