Man who transported ‘Asian female masseuses’ charged with promoting prostitution in Louisiana massage parlors

A man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been arrested in connection with a months-long probe into multiple massage parlors across the city suspected of prostitution.

Huang Weng, 39, was first seen in the parking lot of All Natural Spa on Dec. 5, 2022, according to police. Two days later, he reportedly showed up at the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy as a representative for a woman seeking a massage therapy license.

Investigators determined that Huang was a co-conspirator of prostitution.

Records revealed that he was arrested in January 2022 “for promoting prostitution after GPS device data showed he was transporting Asian female masseuses from out of state airports to local parlors.”

At the time, Weng was arrested alongside Johnny Wang, 43, and Ting Song, 47. All three were charged with money laundering, promoting prostitution, pandering and criminal conspiracy, as per WAFB.

The latest investigation began in September 2022 and focused on Wellness Spa in the 7800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard.

There, an unidentified masseuse allegedly “made an unsolicited negotiation to perform an erotic massage and sexual acts on the undercover detective in exchange for U.S. currency,” BR Proud reported.

More sting operations have since been carried out on other massage parlors. Police say similar offers were made at All Natural Spa — where Weng was first spotted — B&B Spa, D&C Massage, Enjoy Spa, New Fusion, Rainbow Spa and Wonderful Land Massage.

All Natural Spa, B&B Spa and Wonderful Land Massage were also involved in search warrants that led to Weng’s arrest in January. Other sites raided at the time include Blue Olive Spa and Lotus Massage.

Police reportedly found $6,000 in cash in Weng’s home.

According to an affidavit, he admitted to being paid cash “for transporting Asian female masseuses.”

Weng faces new charges of promoting prostitution and pandering. He remains held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

