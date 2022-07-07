Man transported to hospital after being shot, flipping vehicle at Decatur apartment complex
A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County has been transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police responded to the 2300 block of Brandenberry Court for a person shot call.
When they arrived, police said they located a man in his 20s’ in his vehicle on its side from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim was the driver of the vehicle when he was shot in the adjoining apartment complex. His injuries caused him to accelerate his vehicle, driving over a retaining wall, before crashing at the Swift Creek Apartment complex.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
