Rescuers save American man trapped more than 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave

Mark Dickey, the American scientist trapped in a Turkish cave for more than nine days, has been rescued.

The 40-year-old veteran cave diver was rescued by an emergency team on Sept. 11. He was retrieved from a campsite, located nearly 3,400 feet below the surface of a deep cave. According to NBC News, Dickey’s rescue was a dayslong effort and occurred over a series of stages.

The Speleological Federation of Turkey confirmed the news in a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The organization noted that the effort ended in the early hours of the morning local time.

Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave at 00:37 and taken to the UMKE tent. Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed! #MarkDickey #caverescue #Morca #tumaf@AFADBaskanlik — Türkiye Mağaracılık Federasyonu (@tumaf1) September 11, 2023

"Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave at 00:37 and taken to the UMKE tent," the federation's post reads. "Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed! "

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency — a state-run organization that oversees its disaster and emergency— did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's requests for comment.

The European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) shared in a Sept. 11 news update that Dickey's "condition remains unchanged" and that all cave rescuers who took part in the effort "remain fit and well."

ECRA did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s requests for comment.

Dickey's parents expressed their gratitude for rescue efforts, according to NBC News and emphasized their belief in his strength.

“It is, we know, an event that all involved in the extensive rescue effort worked so significantly hard for,” they said. “Mark is strong and we believe in his strength, but fully knew that he was in dire need of tremendous and immediate support. We are so very thankful and grateful that the support he needed was given to him and that the first medical rescue team to arrive reached him when they did.”

What happened to Mark Dickey?

Mark Dickey was trapped for nearly a week in the Morca cave, which is located in the middle of the Taurus Mountains in the south of Turkey.

On Sept. 2, Dickey was on an expedition almost half a mile underground when he experienced a medical emergency.

At the time, Dickey — who is a veteran cave diver — experienced severe gastrointestinal bleeding. As a result of that episode, he couldn’t eat and was partially unconscious for three days before a pair of doctors gave him a blood transfusion after they entered the cave, reports the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps.

Dickey can be seen in a video, letting people know that he is OK.

American caver Mark Dickey next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, on Sept. 7, 2023. (Turkish Government / via AP)

“I’m doing well,” he said. “I’m up, I’m alert, I’m talking, but I’m not healed on the inside yet, so I’m going to need a lot of help to get out of here.”

About 150 people from different countries have joined the rescue operation in what is being called one of the biggest cave rescue missions in history.

“I want to thank everyone that’s down here,” Dickey said.

European Cave Rescue Association members and Turkish gendarmerie officers stand next to the entrance to Morca cave in southern Turkey, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, where an effort is under way to rescue an ill American caver. (Mithat Unal / Dia Images via AP)

“It is amazing to see how many people have responded on the surface,” he said.

Where is the Morca cave in Turkey?

The Morca cave is the third deepest in Turkey, reaching more than 4,000 feet below ground, with narrow passages and caverns filled with water.

“It’s at the top of the game of difficult cave systems,” Carl Heitmeyer, cave diver and Dickey’s friend told NBC News.

“I don’t expect Mark on the surface for four to eight days,” he added.

However, a spokesperson for the Turkish Disaster & Emergency Management Agency had a more promising outlook.

“We will make sure he will be taken out to the surface in three to four days,” the spokesperson told NBC News.

Another potential pitfall is Dickey’s health. If he has to be taken out of the cave on a stretcher instead of walking, it could prolong the timeline and make it even more challenging.

As rescuers continue to help, Dickey feels grateful to have a team working on his behalf.

“We take care of our own, and it’s really special to be taken care of,” he said.

Where is Mark Dickey from?

Mark Dickey is from New Jersey and according to ECRA is a speleologist, or a scientist who researches caves. ECRA says that he is well-known in the international speleological community and has been involved in cave rescues in the past.

