Man trapped in burning wreckage rescued, dragged to safety by Charlotte County deputies

Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
·2 min read

Editor's note: The video attached to this story shows a nearly 2-minute rescue involving an intense fire.

Two Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and a bystander helped pull a man to safety after a crash that turned his vehicle into an inferno.

Dashcam video from one of the deputy's patrol cars showed them arriving at the burning vehicle on Club Drive and Reserve Court with the man trapped inside around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbors inside the Riverwood Community, alerted by the loud crash, notified 911 with callers describing flames 5-feet-high and a man screaming for help.

When Deputies Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez ran to the victim, they found his seatbelt caught around his neck and upper body.

Drug bust: 27 drug traffickers, associates in Southwest Florida arrested, State Attorney Amira Fox says

Body found in fire: Lehigh Acres firefighters find body as they battle blaze at home on Willow Drive

13 flee fire: Fire in dryer forces out 13 people, including 11 children, at Lehigh Acres home

Vasquez
Vasquez

They said the heat from the flames was unbearable, which made it difficult for them to remain close to the victim for long periods of time. A video clip shows the deputies arriving at the scene and their nearly 2-minute battle to remove the man from the car.

The deputies extinguish the flames to gain access to the man. Utilizing a pocket knife, they freed the man and pulled him to safety with the help of an observer.

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder."

Parrish
Parrish

Charlotte County Fire/EMS provided medical care and took the victim to a hospital trauma unit. The victim remains in critical condition but expected to survive, a sheriff's office news release reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Charlotte County deputies, bystander help rescue man from fiery crash

