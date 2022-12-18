Man trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Winsted dies

One man was killed and two other people were injured in a two-car crash in Winsted on Saturday evening, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to a report of a two-car crash with injuries in front of the Winsted Sewer Treatment plant at 470 North Main St. in Winsted just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a Subaru Forester, identified as Rhea Williams, 64, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was traveling north on North Main Street and the driver of a Hyundai Elantra, identified as Jackie Centrella, 69, of Winsted, was headed south when a near head-on collision happened in the southbound lane.

Williams sustained minor injuries and was transported and treated at Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter in Winsted, then flown via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital for further treatment, police said. A juvenile passenger with Williams was treated for minor injuries at Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter, according to police.

Centrella had to be extricated from the Hyundai and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was transported to Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The road was closed for around six hours as Winchester police, the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Winsted Public Works Department and Winsted fire personnel conducted an on-scene investigation, according to police.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad is helping with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective James Crean at the Winchester Police Department at 860-379-2723 or jcrean@townofwinchester.org.