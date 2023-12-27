Man trapped in truck under bridge for as long as six days rescued by fishermen

A man trapped in his mangled truck for days after a crash in Northwest Indiana was rescued after two fishermen discovered the wreckage under a bridge on Interstate 94, authorities said Tuesday.

Nivardo Delatorre of Portage and his father-in-law, Mario Garcia of Hobart, were scouting the area for potential fishing holes Tuesday afternoon when they came across a heavily damaged truck partially submerged in Salt Creek under a bridge on I-94.

Garcia said at a news briefing that he approached the wrecked vehicle, moved aside the white airbag and saw a young man inside. Assuming the man was dead, Garcia reached over to tap his shoulder. The man quickly turned around and was visibly relieved.

“I’ve never seen a relief like that,” Garcia said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, told Garcia the crash happened last Wednesday. He had been pinned in the truck since then – six days – unable to reach his phone and no one had responded to his screams for help. After being stuck alone so long in the cold, the man appeared shaken but was maintaining his composure, Garcia said. Delatorre said he called 911 and they stayed by the man's side while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said dispatchers received a report at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday about a crash along I-94 one mile east of the Portage exit. He did not say when the crash occurred, what caused it or identify the man found in the truck. But Fifield said he was in his 20s and from the South Bend area.

Fifield said police were not aware of any missing persons reports for the man, and family had not yet been notified.

“Quite frankly, it’s a miracle that he’s alive,” Fifield said, adding he didn't believe the man would've survived another night stranded in the December chill.

A medical helicopter transported the man to a hospital for treatment. Fifield said he suffered severe, potentially life-threatening injuries. Garcia said the man's hand appeared to be broken and had told Garcia his extremities felt numb.

