Man trespassed from Bellingham library after ‘twirling’ hatchet inside

A man was asked to leave the Bellingham Public Library Sunday after he was allegedly twirling a hatchet around in the building.

Bellingham Police officers were called around 3:45 p.m. on March 26 to the library’s downtown location at 210 Central Ave. for a report of a person inside swinging a hatchet on a string while walking through the library, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Officers located the unnamed man outside of the library, actively twirling the hatchet, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald. Police asked him to put the hatchet down, but he did not, according to Murphy.

A friend of the man then physically took the hatchet away from him. Police trespassed the man who was swinging the hatchet from the library for one year, Murphy told The Herald. He was not arrested and left the library on foot.