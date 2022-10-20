Man on trial for 2020 Sioux Falls homicide argues self-defense

A man on trial this week for an October 2020 homicide in eastern Sioux Falls is alleging self-defense, according to his defense team during the trial's opening arguments.

Marcus Jerell Anderson, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm and one count of being a habitual offender, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, 2020, when Anderson got into a disagreement with Jarrell King at the residence of Anderson's girlfriend, also King's ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. King wanted to see his son and got into an altercation with Anderson, eventually ending in King getting shot.

But Anderson wasn't arrested until February 2021, according to court records.

Police held off on making the arrest initially to look into the circumstances surrounding the disagreement and wait for forensic evidence, according to prior Argus Leader reporting.

Prosecution argues ownership of gun used to kill King, defense claims justifiable homicide

In this week's opening arguments for Anderson's trial, the defense argued Anderson acted in self-defense when he shot King and said Anderson received threatening messages from King prior to the incident.

Anderson told detectives King brought the gun that was eventually used to kill King, according to court documents.

"The evidence will also show you that Jarell King, through these messages with ... the mother ofthe child, had threatened not only my client but also (the mother)," said Jason Adams, defense lawyer at Tschetter & Adams Law Office.

Adams said King was shot after the two wrestled in a struggle for the gun and that his client was compliant through the course of three interviews done with detectives.

The prosecution argued although Anderson originally told detectives King owned the gun used to kill him, evidence indicates the gun was registered to Anderson's ex-girlfriend.

"The defendant denies seeing the gun before yet his DNA is found on the gun in a place it would only be found if you had taken it apart previously," said Carole James, attorney at the Minnehaha County Public Defender's Office.

Testimony is still being given this week. Closing arguments are expected to occur sometime next week for the full verdict.

