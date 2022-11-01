Man to go on trial for alleged copper wiring theft

Nov. 1—A man will go on trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly stealing more than 850 pounds of commercial copper wire and selling it.

Joshua L. Eckert, 32, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, was bound over to the next term of court on West Mead Township Police Department charges of theft and receiving stolen.

Eckert was ordered held for county court following a preliminary hearing Friday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Ron Antos, who was acting for Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

West Mead Township police allege there was a break-in at First Energy Corp.'s Penelec storage facility on Park Avenue Extension in the township on Sept. 1. They say a significant amount of commercial copper wire had been stolen, taken out through an opening in the metal fence around the facility, according to court documents.

The investigation found Eckert had taken 853 pounds commercial copper wire to Lincoln Recycling Center between Aug. 3 and Sept. 1, according to court documents.

The wire was valued at $5,152.12. No other commercial copper wire was reported stolen.

Eckert remains lodged in the jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.