Man on trial for allegedly staging wife's death in ATV crash released on $1 bail

A man who had his $1 nominal bail motion stayed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court is now eligible for release after an appeal from the defense.

Joe Fitzpatrick, 49, has been released on bail while awaiting a second trial in a case that accuses him of staging an ATV crash to cover up the murder of his wife, Annemarie.

According to Fitzpatrick's attorney, Chris Ferro, he was released Wednesday afternoon.

The order was initially issued by York County Senior Judge Richard Renn. He stipulated Fitzpatrick, of Chanceford Township, will have to stay with his parents in Fawn Grove and that a GPS monitor would ensure he stayed in York County.

Renn's decision to make Fitzpatrick eligible for nominal bail rests on a clause in the state constitution that says all prisoners should be eligible to receive bail unless an alternative situation can ensure a community's safety without the need of imprisonment.

Renn said Fitzpatrick's lack of a significant prior criminal record and the situation of the trial should make him eligible for nominal bail. Fitzpatrick had been held in pretrial incarceration for more than 120 days, which should automatically make him eligible.

Ferro appealed the initial stay imposed by the Superior Court on June 9, after the stay was imposed on the motion through documents released June 6 and 7.

Fitzpatrick's is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in mid-August.

He was initially convicted of first- and third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in 2015 when he was brought to court over Annemarie's drowning on their 30-acre property in June of 2012. Fitzpatrick was accused of staging an ATV crash to cover up the murder.

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to life in prison without parole until the state supreme court ordered a new trial after concluding that two notes Annemarie had in her day planner and email were inadmissible hearsay.

