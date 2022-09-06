Man to go to trial for gun incident with helicopter

Sep. 6—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs-area man will stand trial in Crawford County Court for allegedly pointing a loaded rifle at a helicopter flying over his home inspecting power lines last month.

Auston L. Lyons, 25, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on Pennsylvania State Police charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct obscene language or gesture.

Police charged Lyons for allegedly pointing a loaded AR-15 rifle at a helicopter containing two men that was flying over his home on Skeltontown Road in Venango Township around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5. The helicopter was being used to inspect power lines owned by FirstEnergy Corp.'s Penelec subsidiary, according to state police.

By waiving his right to a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, Lyons automatically was ordered held for trial. He faces trial during the January 2023 term of court. Lyons remains free on $35,000 bond.