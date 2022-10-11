Man on trial in killing of 18-year-old Daytona Beach woman during alleged drug rip-off

Jaquez Head is on trial in the killing of an 18-year-old Daytona Beach woman during an attempted drug rip-off, prosecutors said.

Jaquez D. Head was “the muscle” when a group of men robbed a drug dealer in Daytona Beach two years ago, according to a prosecutor.

But the robbery turned into a murder when one of Head’s accomplices shot the drug dealer’s girlfriend on Sept. 18, 2020.

Head, 23, is on trial before Circuit Judge Leah Case at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach. A panel of 14 jurors, including two alternates, began hearing testimony in the trial on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old victim, Rachael Gasparini, was Kevin Berry's girlfriend; the pair lived together at the Eagle Point Apartments, 468 Brentwood Drive in Daytona Beach.

Head was charged with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm. He was charged as a principal in Gasparini’s killing because he is accused of participating in the crime, although he did not pull the trigger.

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Urbanak, who is prosecuting the case along with Assistant State Attorney Boone Forkner, said in his opening statement on Tuesday that Head was "the muscle." Armonta Waters was the “set-up” guy who arranged to make the marijuana purchase from Berry, Urbanak said.

Jordan Graham was the trigger man and fired the gun that killed Gasparini, according to Urbanak.

Kimba Kimble was the getaway driver, Urbanak said.

Like Head, Waters, 22, and Graham, 20, have been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. The three face a mandatory life in prison if convicted.

Head and Waters are from Valdosta, Georgia, while Graham is from Hahira, Georgia, according to charging affidavits.

Kimble, 23, of Daytona Beach, was charged with third-degree felony murder with a firearm. Kimble did not enter the apartment; he remained in the car, according to Urbanak.

The four men are being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Only Head is on trial this week. The cases against the others remain open.

Kevin Berry was the boyfriend of Rachael Gasparini. Gasparini was fatally shot by a man who was part of a group robbing Berry of drugs, prosecutors said.

Under questioning by Urbanak, Berry testified that he had been in a romantic relationship with Gasparini and had been living with her for two years.

A few days before the shooting, Waters had texted Berry about buying some marijuana.

Berry testified that he had about $2,000 to $3,000 worth of marijuana in the apartment. He said on the day of the shooting, he walked outside the couple's ground floor apartment to get an “exotic pack” – which he described as a small package of marijuana with little designs on the packs and a street value of $750 – from his car.

Once Berry walked back to the apartment, he waved the men inside. He said he was in the dining room showing them the exotic pack when Waters asked to use the bathroom.

'Put him to sleep'

Berry testified that Head then grabbed him. Berry said he yelled at Gasparini to get his gun, an AR-15, from the bedroom.

Berry said he fought with Head who put him in a choke hold. He said he managed to get out of the choke hold but Head kept hitting him.

Berry said he asked Gasparini to get his gun before he knew the men were armed.

Berry also testified that he saw Graham pointing a gun at him. Berry testified that he “possibly” saw Graham pull the trigger.

“I seen him pointing it, but he also pulled it back like it was on safety or he was trying to cock it,” Berry said.

Berry said he was still struggling with Head when he heard Graham tell Head to “put him to sleep."

Berry said that on the street that meant to kill him.

Berry testified that Gasparini ran out of the bedroom, but she did not have his rifle.

“I was still tussling with Jaquez at the time,” Berry said. “I heard her run out of the room. She screamed and that’s when I heard the gunshots.”

Berry said he was pleading with the men and saying he wanted to check on Gasparini. He said he told the men to take what they wanted.

Berry testified he didn’t think Gasparini had been shot because she was still talking. Berry said he grabbed his AR-15 from the master bedroom, ran outside and spotted one of the men getting into the car.

Berry said he shot at the car multiple times, several bullets hitting the driver’s side door.

But none of the men inside were hit.

Urbanak played a police body camera video for the jury of an officer arriving at apartment. The video showed some neighbors who had heard the commotion trying to help Gaspirini.

She was on her back on the floor moving her head some from side to side. The video had no sound. She died later that day.

Not yelling to shoot her?

During cross cross examination, Head’s defense attorney, Philip Massa, referred to Berry dealing drugs. Berry responded he no longer dealt drugs and instead works as an electrician.

Massa asked Berry whether police had charged him with any crime.

Berry said he had not been charged.

“No one was expecting anyone to get shot that day?” Massa asked.

“No,” Berry replied.

“Objection; calls for speculation,” Urbanak said.

“Sustained,” Case said.

Berry said he received the AR-15 as a birthday present.

Berry said he was in a separate room fighting with Head at the time of the shooting.

“He’s not participating in the shooting at all, is he?” Massa asked Berry about Head.

“No, sir,” Berry replied.

“He’s not yelling to Graham ‘Shoot her, shoot her,’ is he?” Massa asked.

“No,” Berry said.

“He's not encouraging Graham to shoot her, is he?” Massa said.

“No,” Berry said.

The trial continues Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man on trial in killing of Daytona Beach teen in alleged drug deal robbery