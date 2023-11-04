Man on trial skips out on verdict

Nov. 4—After about 10 minutes of jury deliberations, a warrant was issued for a Clarkston man when he failed to appear in court after a jury found him guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Second District Judge Mark Monson issued a bench warrant when Travis E. Picard, 45, wasn't present when the jury issued its verdict at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. A bench warrant is ordered by a judge when a defendant doesn't appear in court.

Picard was present throughout the trial that took place Monday. He was charged and convicted of possession of methamphetamine. Monson said that the jury was given the case at 3:24 p.m. to begin deliberation. A verdict was reached at 3:32 p.m., according to a recording of the trial obtained by the Tribune.

At 4:07 p.m., Picard remained absent when Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker and public defender Jennifer Fuhs returned before Monson for the verdict, according to the recording.

"Mr. Picard is nowhere to be found," Monson said.

Monson noted that Fuhs had been trying "mightily" to get in touch with Picard. Fuhs said she had been calling Picard, but he has a phone message service, which means she calls the number and then that person gets hold of him. She said he never missed a hearing when the case was going through the court system.

"He gave no inclination he was not going to be present here," Fuhs said in the trial recording.

Parker told Monson that one of the staff at the prosecutor's office saw Picard get into a car and leave when Parker was walking back to her office moments after the jury began deliberations, according to the recording.

Monson then determined that Picard was voluntarily absent and called the jury back.

"I'm not prepared to wait any further and inconvenience the jurors, so I think under the circumstances what we will do is we will move forward and have the jury deliver the verdict and see what happens," Monson said in the trial recording.

Before the jury was called, Parker requested that a bench warrant be issued if Picard was found guilty. Fuhs argued Picard should remain on bond because it was the first time he'd missed a court appearance, according to the recording. Picard posted bond in June after being in custody, according to court documents.

Moments later the jury returned and handed over its guilty verdict. In the trial recording, Monson noted Picard wasn't present and issued a bench warrant. He also set the sentencing date for Jan. 3, but said the date might need to be adjusted because "we don't know when (Picard) will be picked up." But Monson wanted to set and keep the dates "in the event that he's close by and can get here."

Picard was initially arrested on the felony charge April 20 after a Lewiston police officer ran the registration of a vehicle that was flagged for having warrants. The officer observed Picard in the driver's seat, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After the vehicle was stopped, the officer found out Picard had a suspended license and had citations for failure to provide insurance. The officer then placed Picard under arrest for a misdemeanor driving without privileges, according to the affidavit.

As he was being placed under arrest Picard reached for his pocket and was stopped by the officer. Picard then told the officer he found the pants in the car and put them on and denied having any knowledge of what was in the pants. The officer then found a bag of methamphetamine in the pants pocket, according to the affidavit.

The debate on who the pants belonged to, and therefore who was in possession of the methamphetamine, was one of the arguments of the trial. The trial also included evidence of testimony from the arresting officer, body camera footage, paraphernalia also found in the vehicle and the bag of methamphetamine, according to court documents and the recording.

Fuhs argued there were fingerprints and DNA that weren't tested by the prosecution. She noted that in his testimony the officer couldn't remember certain details about the stop, including who was driving the car. She also questioned why the stop resulted in multiple officers and other agencies responding to the scene, according to the recording.

Fuhs said officers didn't look for other evidence, like keys or a wallet, to identify the owner of the pants or ask questions about where they were found or who they belonged to. She said that it was cold and rainy, so Picard put on the pants and didn't know what was in the pocket, according to the recording.

"Not his pants, not his property, not his clothes and he told officers that in the beginning" Fuhs said in the trial recording.

She highlighted some of the jury instructions including that possession means that the person knows of the presence of it and has physical control. She said that Picard didn't know about it, so he wasn't in possession of it. She then discussed the definition of reasonable doubt with the jury, according to the recording.

"If you have reasonable doubt, you are required to return a verdict of not guilty, so I would argue to you that the state has not met that burden and that you find Travis Picard not guilty," Fuhs said in the recording.

In her closing argument, Parker said common sense shows what happened and who the pants belonged to. She said Picard reached for his pocket and told officers the pants weren't his because he knew the bag of methamphetamine was in there. Parker noted that those actions showed that he knew he had something in his pocket he knew he shouldn't have, according to the recording.

"That, ladies and gentlemen, is possession, it's that simple," she said in the trial recording. "Some things really are that simple. Having meth in your pocket is possession of methamphetamine."

Parker also highlighted the officer's testimony that followed the probable cause affidavit, other evidence found in the vehicle, including drug paraphernalia and the video of the arrest, according to the recording.

"It's his pocket and it's his problem," Parker said in the trial recording.

