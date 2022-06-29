Man On Tricycle Hauls An SUV

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s too bad he didn’t have a way to drive the SUV where he needed it…

If you’ve spent your whole life in North America, maybe you’ve seen some wild things on the road, but go to a completely different culture and you’ll really see some crazy things. That’s what we have here with a guy on a tricycle transporting a whole SUV on city streets. This scene unfolded in Harbin, China and was captured on video so nobody can say it didn’t really happen.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

While it’s crazy to think anyone would transport a car or an SUV on a tricycle, this looks like a kei car or a microcar, which you might have seen in photos of videos out of Japan. These ultra-tiny vehicles are popular in crowded urban areas because they can be parked in tight spots where space is economized to the extreme. Also, they cost considerably less, making them more attainable for shoppers.

In other words, this isn’t some 5,000 lb. behemoth the guy just loaded onto his tricycle and with the strength of Superman is pedaling it down the street. Most likely it weighs ridiculously little, using a motor which you would expect to find in a motorcycle, if the engine is still in it.

According to NowThis News, which posted the video to YouTube, witnesses claimed the man was a waste collector transporting the little SUV, which was scrapped. In other words, the already lightweight vehicle probably had significant portions stripped off. We can’t see if the engine and transmission are still there, plus we have no idea if the interior has been picked clean. We’re guessing it was cheaper and more practical to transport the SUV to wherever it was needed next by tricycle instead of using a wrecker. And now we have some images to make all kinds of funny memes.

As the capital of Heilongjiang, the northernmost province in China, Harbin is a small city by Chinese standard with a population of about 5.8 million. There’s also heavy Russian influence since it’s so close to Siberia, including quite a bit of Russian architecture.

Story continues

Check out the video for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.