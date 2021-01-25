Man tried to abduct a woman walking to work at a Florida Keys restaurant, deputies say

A Florida Keys man tried to kidnap a 19-year-old woman who was walking to work on Stock Island, police said.

Steven Greg Hamley, 61, of Stock Island, was jailed on charges of attempted kidnapping, battery, misdemeanor possession of synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, he remained in the county jail on Stock Island on $105,000 bond.

At about 11:15 a.m. Friday, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies met with the woman, who had been on her way to work at a restaurant. On Second Avenue, she said a man in a vehicle stopped to ask her to help look for a dog. He then forcefully tried to put her inside of the vehicle, police said.

The woman described the gold-colored vehicle and said the man is in his 50s or 60s with shoulder-length hair.

One of the deputies recalled seeing a gold-colored vehicle parked outside a nearby Dion’s store and police reviewed the security camera footage at the store and spotted a man who matched the woman’s description in that vehicle. They learned the vehicle was registered to Hamley and viewed his driver’s license photo.

Police later found the Honda CR-V, and then Hamley, in a parking lot at the Perry Hotel on Stock Island.

“I didn’t do anything,” Hamley told police, according to the police report.

Hamley said he had earlier asked a “pretty girl” walking down the street about his friend’s missing dog, police said.

The woman later identified Hamley as the man who tried to abduct her, police said.