Man tried to assault boy, Thomasville police say

Oct. 3—THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Police Department is looking for a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a teenage boy in a gas station bathroom on Sunday morning.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in find James Claiborne Hicks Jr., 65, of Reidsville, who was last seen leaving the Exxon at 115 Randolph St. in a red Nissan Versa with North Carolina license plate RHE-1060.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy reported that a man followed him into the bathroom at the gas station and tried to assault him.

Through video surveillance footage police were able to identify Hicks as the suspect. He is charged with felony attempted indecent liberties with a child.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Hicks' whereabouts contact the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.