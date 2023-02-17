Man tried to coax student away from Reiche Elementary School area, police say

Feb. 17—Portland police are investigating a report that a man tried to coax a student away from Reiche Elementary School on Wednesday.

Police say the same man may also have been near the school on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an increased presence of police at the school during the day.

On Wednesday morning, a parent dropping off their child at the school saw a man with a dog talking with a student just off school property, police said Friday. The man was heard trying to coax the student away by saying he needed help with his dog. The student refused and ran inside the school, according to Brad Nadeau, a police spokesperson.

The man walked away after realizing the parent was watching. Police were not able to find him.

The student and parent both did the right thing in the situation, Nadeau said. Parents are encouraged to drop kids off at a safe location on school property when possible and remind them to be cautious around adults they don't know.

The white man was described as tall and thin, scruffy-looking, in his 30s and wearing a black beanie. The medium-sized dog was gray with white spots. The man was last seen in the area of Pine and Brackett streets, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to call 874-8575 or send a text message with the keyword PPDME to 847411.