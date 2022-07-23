Man tried to drive through Kansas City crime scene, got arrested for DUI: police

A 24-year old man was arrested Tuesday after Kansas City police say he attempted to drive through an active crime scene while he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

According to court records, a KCPD patrol vehicle was blocking off the intersection at 57th Street and Swope Parkway late Monday, near midnight, when the driver behind the wheel of a Chevy sedan tried to pass through.

Several officers tried to stop the vehicle but it continued slowly down Swope Parkway. One officer reached inside and put the vehicle in park. Police then “were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely” and he was detained, according to court papers.

Officers reported smelling alcohol on the driver’s breath as they spoke with him. He was also “extremely upset” and was using foul language and screaming at officers, police say.

He allegedly continued to use profanities and refused to calm down. He also refused a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer. He was taken to the Metro Patrol Station on suspicion of drunk driving.

Police reported finding several open containers inside the car before it was towed away, including beer cans and a bottle of tequila. A check of his criminal history showed he had two earlier contacts for drunk driving, the most recent being six days earlier, according to court records.

The Star is not naming the man as criminal charges had not been filed in the case as of Friday.

It was not clear from court papers exactly why police had blocked off the road for investigation.

A KCPD incident summary report showed officers were in the area around that time to investigate a shooting in which a woman was struck by gunfire near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. She was hospitalized with injuries that authorities believed to be not-life-threatening.