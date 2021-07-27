Man tried entering Mecklenburg County Courthouse with gun, ammo, Sheriff’s Office says

A man accompanying his wife to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for a traffic ticket on Tuesday, attempted to enter the building with a gun and ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony S. Donte, 35, of Huntersville entered the courthouse with a bookbag, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When two deputies put the bag through an x-ray scanner, they saw a gun, prompting them to seize it and place Donte under arrest, the statement said.

Along with a LWRC International Model SMG 45 pistol, deputies found 27 rounds off ammunition in the bag, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Donte was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon on a state property/courthouse and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is what we train for each day,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a news release.