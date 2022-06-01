Man tried to grab woman at SLO crosswalk, police say. She jumped into a passing car

A man who allegedly tried to grab a woman at a downtown San Luis Obispo crosswalk was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, police said.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, witnesses saw 34-year-old William Francis “being aggressive” toward the woman at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Francis then “attempted to grab her in a crosswalk,” the agency said in a news release.

“A concerned citizen intervened, giving the woman the chance to get away by jumping in the car of a passing motorist,” police said, and followed Francis.

Francis then “became physically aggressive toward people in Mission Plaza,” the release said.

“At that time, the citizen intervened and fought with Francis to prevent another assault,” police said.

Officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department arrived at the scene and Francis was taken into custody, according to the release. Francis allegedly fought with the officers but did not injure them.

Francis was arrested and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, assault on an officer and public intoxication, police said.

He was being held Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $500,000 bail after a bail enhancement was requested and granted, jail records show.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office jail log shows Francis was booked on Monday, although the incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday.

Calls to the San Luis Obispo Police Department clarifying the date Francis was taken into custody and booked at the jail were not immediately returned.