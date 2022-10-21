A man tried to give Herschel Walker a pack of condoms on stage amid the ultra-conservative Senate candidate's abortion scandal

Prankster Jason Selvig tries to hand Herschel Walker several packs of condoms. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A man tried to give Georgia senatorial candidate Herschel Walker several packs of condoms on stage.

Walker is running on an ultra-conservative platform and supports banning abortion with no exceptions.

Walker has come under the spotlight for his history with fathering children and an abortion scandal.

A man walked on stage at senatorial candidate Herschel Walker's campaign event in Macon, Georgia, and offered him several packs of condoms.

A video shows Jason Selvig, one half of the comedy duo The Good Liars, trying to give the condoms to the Republican candidate on Thursday. Walker can be seen speaking a few words to the comedian and refusing to take the condoms. It's unclear what Walker said to Selvig.

The Good Liars referenced the prank on Twitter, writing: "We tried to give Herschel Walker condoms today (for obvious reasons)." Selvig and The Good Liars did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Walker has said he supports banning abortion without any exception. Selvig's stunt comes two weeks after a woman told the Daily Beast that Walker paid for her to have an abortion after he got her pregnant in 2009. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said Walker sent her $700 for the procedure and a "get well" card.

Walker denied the report, calling it a "flat-out lie" and saying he would sue the outlet.

Walker also denied knowing the woman, but she turned out to be one of his children's mothers, per the Daily Beast. Walker admitted to knowing the woman during an October 12 interview with ABC News.

The former NFL star, who's centered his campaign around promoting "conservative family values," has repeatedly been in the spotlight over his personal life and history with fathering children out of wedlock.

In June, he acknowledged that he fathered a son with whom he's not in contact, after having repeatedly criticized fatherless homes in Black communities. The Daily Beast reported that the child's mother sued Walker to obtain child support for the now-10-year-old boy, until Walker was ordered in August 2014 to pay child support.

Later that month, Walker said he fathered two other children — a 13-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter — with two separate women. He defended himself by saying he "never denied" the existence of his three previously undiscussed children.

Walker often publicly praises his relationship with his 22-year-old son, Christian Walker. But Christian blasted his father on social media after The Daily Beast's October report.

"Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?" the younger Walker said in a video posted on Twitter.

Walker is set to face incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November midterms for a tight US senate race in Georgia.

A spokesperson for Walker did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

