A man tried to illegally swim across the border to Hungary, forced to call for help

A man who almost drowned in the Tisa River

A man who hoped to swim across the Tisza River in Zakarpattia Oblast to get to Hungary failed and had to call rescuers, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported on Telegram on Jan. 27.

According to SBGS, the man planned a route to Hungary using a navigation application. However, as he was crossing the river, the current knocked him down and carried him down stream. He was lucky enough to have managed to catch onto some branches on the shore and call for rescuers.

Border guards said they helped him get out of the water and took him to their unit to warm up.

On Jan. 10, the State Border Guard Service reported that 19 people had drowned in the Tisza since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In December 2023, the government registered a new bill that increased penalties for evading mobilization. It proposes raising fines and prison sentences for draft dodgers.

