Man who tried to intervene in argument between man and woman gets shot

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday night.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, police responded to a report of a person shot at 2143 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.

Officers found a 33-year-old man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing, and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation revealed that the victim tried to intervene in a dispute between a man and a woman and when he did, the man shot him.

The unidentified suspects drove away before police could arrive.

The investigation continues.

