Man tried to kidnap a girl in Pompano Beach. Broward police urge community to be on alert

A man tried to kidnap a teenage girl who was walking home in Pompano Beach early Sunday morning, Broward police say.

The attempted kidnapping occurred just before 1 a.m. when three underage girls were walking home near the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Two of the girls ran off when they noticed a man on a bicycle was following them.

The third girl, a 14-year-old, continued on her path.

As she tried to run away, the man blocked her path and tried to grab her hoodie before demanding she get on his bike, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The girl screamed and was able to get away.

When the three girls arrived home, they told trusted adults about the encounter and contacted police. Detectives have video evidence of the interaction but don’t have an image of the man.

The girls told police the man who followed them appeared to be about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a muscular build. He is either bald or has very short hair with no facial hair. The bicycle he was riding is believed to be dark in color.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office urges the community be on alert.

Anyone with information should contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Yanessa Ayra at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. You can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at https://browardcrimestoppers.org/.