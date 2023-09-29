Man who tried to kidnap jogger in Westmoreland County sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

A man who tried to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been sentenced to serve between 25 and 50 years in prison.

In July, Frank Springer was convicted of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

Springer followed and attempted to abduct an 18-year-old who was jogging in Ligonier Borough. He stopped the victim and attempted to get her inside his vehicle using physical force and a firearm.

The victim was able to fight him off until a couple drove by and saw her in distress. The couple turned around and helped rescue her.

“Today was not only justice and closure for the victim and her family, but it was justice and closure for this community whose sense of security was rattled since that day. The lengthy sentence imposed by Judge Bilik-DeFazio against Mr. Springer is appropriate due to the serious nature of this crime,” DA Nicole Ziccarelli said. “I continue to be impressed by the bravery, courage and resilience shown by this young woman and her family, and I hope this resolution helps her heal from this traumatic experience.”

A news release said that prior to handing down the sentence, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio told Springer this was “one of the most puzzling and chilling cases” she has presided over.

The judge said she considered Springer to be a danger to the community due to the violent nature of the crime, and said he was at high risk of reoffending.

