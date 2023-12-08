Man who tried to kill Merced County deputies and his ex-wife gets lengthy sentence

A man found guilty for attempted murder of two Merced County Sheriff deputies, as well as his ex-wife, was sentenced to 82 years and eight months to life in prison.

Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera, 55, appeared Thursday before Judge Carol Ash with his attorney Merced County Deputy Public Defender Katie Wagner in Merced County superior court.

The judge said Lopez-Herrera showed no remorse regarding any of the incidents, and that he denied a lot of the acts, the accusations and tended to blame the victim or police.

Ash further described Lopez-Herrera’s offenses as “serious and outrageous.”

Lopez-Herrera was found guilty by a Merced County jury in August.

The attempted killings took place in September 2019.

Attempted murder in Dos Palos

According to authorities, Lopez-Herrera violated a restraining order and broke into the home of his former spouse and violently attacked her in front of their children on Sept. 1, 2019.

When Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies approached three days later the the Dos Palos property where Lopez-Herrera was staying, he fired several shots at two approaching deputies.

Sgt. Clint Landrum was struck in his tactical vest. Fellow deputy Julio Ibarra-Perez also was shot at.

Following the shooting, Lopez-Herrera fled to a Fresno County farm, where authorities said he carjacked a vehicle from agricultural workers. He was eventually taken into custody on Sept. 5, 2019, after leading officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase outside of Merced County.

While discussing the reasoning for the sentence, Ash said witnesses were clearly upset when they saw Lopez-Herrera in court and she recalled seeing one witness visibly shaking during their testimony.

Ash went on to say “I know in the sentencing memorandum he made a statement that he feels his health is better today without the drugs and alcohol than it was back then and he expresses some remorse in the memorandum, but he certainly did not express this during the course of the trial.”

Sentencing was expected

According to Merced County Deputy Public Defender Katie Wagner, Thursday’s sentencing was expected.

“He was facing life on the two counts for attempted murder on the peace officers with gun enhancements, so he did received those sentences which comes out to 54 years to life plus determinant sentences for the convictions relating to the domestic violence and alleged assault on his wife,” said Wagner.

Merced County Deputy District Attorney Katie Gates said Lopez-Herrera is expected to serve the determinant sentences of 28 years and eight months prior to serving the term of 54 years to life in prison.

Wagner said there were no big surprises and that the court did have some discretion with regards to the sentencing.

“Some is not really up to discretion, the court had to give life counts so that was expected,” said Wagner. “However, the court did accept some of my arguments with regards to some of the counts being run concurrent or stayed and so she did do that, as well as striking some of the firearm enhancements.”

Wagner said that with a jury verdict, it is hard to say what they considered or what they did not consider. Wagner said she believes there were some issues with the trial and that those issues can be taken up with the court on appeal by an appellate attorney.

“I think it is worth noting he is very remorseful,” said Wagner. “He is very concerned about the well-being of his children going forward.”

Wagner said that even though some of the facts of the trial were quite egregious, Lopez-Herrera is still in contact with some of his children who wish to maintain contact with him.

“That’s what’s most important to him,” said Wagner. “While he did have significant issues with drug abuse, other things going on that I think significantly contributed to these crimes, I think ultimately he has always been concerned for the well being of his children specifically.”

According to Wagner, Lopez-Herrera reiterated today his desire to maintain contact with his children and to make sure he can provide for them and that they can go to college.

“So I think his heart is still in that place with regards to his concerns with the kids and he is remorseful for his actions,” said Wagner.

Lopez-Herrera was remanded to custody of the California Department of Corrections to serve his sentence following the hearing. The case was prosecuted by Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Katie Gates.