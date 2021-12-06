Man tried to rape woman during burglary at North Carolina university campus, cops say

A $1 million bond has been set for a man suspected of trying to rape a female during a burglary at High Point University in North Carolina, according to High Point Police.

The suspect, 39-year-old Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 5, in High Point, police said in an update.

Investigators had said he was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred earlier in the day, at around 6:15 a.m.

“Officers ... responded to the campus of High Point University after receiving a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault,” police said. “Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed.”

Investigators did not release details of what happened, including whether the incident involved a student. The university has 4,500 students and a 430-acre campus, according to the university’s website.

Saieed, who lives in Greensboro, was tracked after police received a description of his vehicle, including his N.C. tag number, officials said.

He was arrested “without incident” about eight hours later, at a home on Redding Drive in High Point, officials said.

Saieed is charged with two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of assault on a female and two counts of attempted first degree rape, police said.

